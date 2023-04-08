Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 215 ($2.67) to GBX 205 ($2.55) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Virgin Money UK from GBX 170 ($2.11) to GBX 195 ($2.42) in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Virgin Money UK from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.00.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CYBBF opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.83. Virgin Money UK has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $2.29.

Virgin Money UK Company Profile

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

