Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtu Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.38.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.26 and a 52-week high of $37.65. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.20.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Virtu Financial will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 29.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,931,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 26.3% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 12,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

