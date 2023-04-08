Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.45. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 61,388 shares traded.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.
Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
