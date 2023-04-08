Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.83

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $4.45. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 61,388 shares traded.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35.

Get Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDF. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 31,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 108,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.