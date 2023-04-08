Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Trading Down 1.1%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.76 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 7,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 680% from the average daily volume of 987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VTSCY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($70.65) to €70.00 ($76.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.26.

About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of components and system solutions for drivetrains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines worldwide. It operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

