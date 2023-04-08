Vodacom Group (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.00

Shares of Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.93. Vodacom Group shares last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 8,370 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Vodacom Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.10.
About Vodacom Group
Vodacom Group Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of communications products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate, South Africa, and International. The Corporate segment comprises the holding companies of the group which do not relate to specific operating segments.
