W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley accounts for 2.7% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC owned approximately 0.35% of W. R. Berkley worth $67,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,620,232,000 after buying an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,136,000 after buying an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,847,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,885,000 after buying an additional 161,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,253,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,054,000 after buying an additional 642,455 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WRB shares. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

NYSE WRB traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $63.10. 1,311,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,804,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $76.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.