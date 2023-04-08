Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Wabash National stock traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,201,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,825. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. Wabash National has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 338,038 shares in the company, valued at $9,312,946.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Wabash National news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 94,961 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $2,616,175.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,312,946.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 16,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $458,869.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,164.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,249 shares of company stock worth $6,347,724 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WNC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wabash National by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wabash National by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 54,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Wabash National by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

