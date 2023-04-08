Wanchain One Day Volume Hits $661,810.25 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.11 million and $661,810.25 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wanchain has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00062798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00039190 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000245 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00017509 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,363,153 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

