Wanchain Price Reaches $0.27 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000966 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $53.17 million and $616,702.79 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00063082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00039454 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000246 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00017692 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000202 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,363,154 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.The native token of the platform, WAN, is used in payments and on-chain governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

