Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $151.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $144.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $155.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies has a twelve month low of $116.31 and a twelve month high of $181.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.87.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.04%.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 41.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,288 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,395,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the first quarter worth $14,626,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

