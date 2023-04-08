WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. WD-40 updated its FY23 guidance to $4.80-5.00 EPS.
WD-40 Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of WDFC opened at $178.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $145.16 and a 1 year high of $209.64.
WD-40 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.49%.
Insider Activity at WD-40
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WD-40
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 1,805.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About WD-40
WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WD-40 (WDFC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.