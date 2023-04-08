Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Acquires 352 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,699 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 2.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.64. 3,280,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,083,495. The business’s 50 day moving average is $200.01 and its 200-day moving average is $203.82. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $250.52. The company has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.