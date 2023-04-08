Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,761,791.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $2,041,147.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,915.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,454 shares of company stock worth $21,706,490. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.0 %

Several research firms recently commented on PH. Barclays boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $307.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.25.

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $312.47. The company had a trading volume of 714,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,023. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $364.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $338.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.20. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.96%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.