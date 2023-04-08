WEMIX (WEMIX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $313.49 Million

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last week, WEMIX has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One WEMIX coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004537 BTC on major exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $313.49 million and $2.75 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00339599 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

WEMIX Profile

WEMIX was first traded on June 17th, 2020. WEMIX’s total supply is 961,546,064 coins and its circulating supply is 246,667,055 coins. WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @wemixnetwork. The official website for WEMIX is wemix.com. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/wemix-communication. The Reddit community for WEMIX is https://reddit.com/r/wemixnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling WEMIX

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX (WEMIX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. WEMIX has a current supply of 961,502,863.7422307 with 246,620,855.21003747 in circulation. The last known price of WEMIX is 1.27658465 USD and is down -1.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $3,372,888.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://wemix.com/.”

