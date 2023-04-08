West Branch Capital LLC Has $793,000 Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,675 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 20,359,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,060,212. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $158.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day moving average is $35.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 97.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Featured Articles

