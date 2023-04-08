Westpark Capital Begins Coverage on Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIEN. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ciena from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen raised their price target on Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.38.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN opened at $50.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $58.71.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.04 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ciena will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,541 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.37, for a total value of $174,819.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,052,482.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,732 shares in the company, valued at $946,114.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,280,799. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

