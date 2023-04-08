William Blair Begins Coverage on CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

William Blair started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CBAY. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.50.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 97,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 276,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 21,961 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,466,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after acquiring an additional 142,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 940,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 145,965 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

