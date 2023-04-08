WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU) Trading 0.1% Higher

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:USDU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.95. 80,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 272,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.16 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the third quarter worth $7,132,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $271,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,375,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Bloomberg U.S. Dollar Bullish Fund (USDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Dollar Total Return index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that goes long the US dollar against a basket of global currencies from developed as well as emerging markets. USDU was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

