WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 68,678 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the previous session’s volume of 34,276 shares.The stock last traded at $50.26 and had previously closed at $49.93.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $579.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average of $46.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree International Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Greylin Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Equity Fund (DWM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree International Equity index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying companies in developed markets excluding Canada and the US. DWM was launched on Jun 16, 2006 and is managed by WisdomTree.

