WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Trading 0.3% Higher

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.44 and last traded at $39.39. 215,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 198,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.29.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Get WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IHDG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 313,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $5,698,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $4,338,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 190.8% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 103,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,719 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.