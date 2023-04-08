Wrapped Cardano Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $13.48 Billion (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001384 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion and approximately $7,690.26 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano launched on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,660,688,967 coins and its circulating supply is 34,757,089,629 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,660,688,966.542 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3815256 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $17,961.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

