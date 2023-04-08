Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 1,059 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEE traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $78.97. 5,427,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,837,945. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $73.50 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.44 per share, with a total value of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.58.

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

