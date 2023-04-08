Wright Investors Service Inc. Acquires 797 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 33.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,288,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,754,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,582,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock traded down $1.27 on Friday, hitting $227.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,319,438. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $207.42 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

