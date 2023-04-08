Wright Investors Service Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 1.1% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 31,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,695,055. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $141.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.69.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 341,699 shares of company stock valued at $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MS. Citigroup lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.63.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.