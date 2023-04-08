Wright Investors Service Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 26,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,705,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 542.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $656.40. The company had a trading volume of 441,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,107. The firm has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $685.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $680.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on BlackRock from $813.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $540.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.85.

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.66, for a total value of $473,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,056.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,115,557.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

