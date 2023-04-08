Wright Investors Service Inc. Invests $2.69 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 26,265 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,436,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.72. 2,068,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,588. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.48 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $57.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Guggenheim cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.42.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Aaron Cox sold 36,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.17, for a total transaction of $4,090,869.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,348.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,645 shares of company stock worth $7,538,012. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

