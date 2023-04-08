Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 1,933 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,933 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 25,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:PHM traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.84. 2,150,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,903,877. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PulteGroup news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Todd N. Sheldon sold 15,998 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.83, for a total value of $861,172.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,308.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,845,149. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on PulteGroup from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on PulteGroup from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

PulteGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Featured Articles

