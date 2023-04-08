Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 3,191 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,191 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total value of $739,912.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock worth $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

TSLA stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.06. 123,857,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,064,928. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.51. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $364.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $146.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

