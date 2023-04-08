Wright Investors Service Inc. Sells 9,415 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Wright Investors Service Inc. reduced its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,666 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 9,415 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 58,184 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.78. The stock had a trading volume of 5,632,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,481,104. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.39 and a twelve month high of $47.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.60%.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.95 per share, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

