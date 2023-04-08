Wright Investors Service Inc. Trims Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 229.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after acquiring an additional 74,227 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 650,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.40.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,236.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Charles L. Adair purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.15 per share, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.07 per share, with a total value of $48,663.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,358.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DAR traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.72. 827,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.24. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a one year low of $51.77 and a one year high of $87.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.67 and its 200 day moving average is $66.52.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

