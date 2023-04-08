XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,017 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of XPO by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of XPO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

In other news, Director J Wes Frye acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.74 per share, for a total transaction of $53,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $53,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 1,477,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,716,540. XPO, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

