YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $949.70

Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 949.70 ($11.79) and traded as low as GBX 871.10 ($10.82). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 880 ($10.93), with a volume of 462,159 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YOU. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.37) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($20.37) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($14.90) target price on shares of YouGov in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

YouGov Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm has a market cap of £980.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,826.09, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 939.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 948.45.

About YouGov

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

