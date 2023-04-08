Zalando (ETR:ZAL) Trading Down 3.3%

Zalando SE (ETR:ZAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €36.96 ($40.17) and last traded at €37.17 ($40.40). 803,634 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.42 ($41.76).

Zalando Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.06, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 613.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.35 and a 200 day moving average of €32.73.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

