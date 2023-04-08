Zoned Properties (OTCMKTS:ZDPY) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Zoned Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZDPY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 1,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Zoned Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72.

Zoned Properties Company Profile

Zoned Properties, Inc is a real estate development company engaged in the operation, lease, and management of commercial properties. It offers development strategies and advisory services. The company was founded on August 25, 2003 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

