106,262 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,140,000. Nvest Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 130,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $650,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RPG opened at $151.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.73 and a fifty-two week high of $180.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.08 and a 200 day moving average of $153.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

