11,548 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Bought by Optas LLC

Optas LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 91,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 868,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,450. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.68 and a 200-day moving average of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.51.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

