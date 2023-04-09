1,250 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,250 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 13,341 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $2,271,038.43. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,424,305.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.12, for a total transaction of $83,756.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,451.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,495 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,944. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on META shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. DZ Bank raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $216.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.44. The company has a market capitalization of $560.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $225.52.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Stories

