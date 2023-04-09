1irstGold (1GOLD) Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week

1irstGold (1GOLD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One 1irstGold token can currently be purchased for $63.48 or 0.00227167 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 1irstGold has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. 1irstGold has a total market cap of $5.13 million and $2,989.40 worth of 1irstGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1irstGold Token Profile

1irstGold launched on March 1st, 2019. 1irstGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,886 tokens. 1irstGold’s official Twitter account is @1irstgold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 1irstGold is 1irstgold.com. The official message board for 1irstGold is medium.com/@1irstgold/1irstgold-becomes-the-first-means-to-store-physical-gold-in-digital-form-18d12f7bedde.

1irstGold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each GOLD token represents the value of one gram of fine gold. The owner of this GOLD Token can always convert his token into almost any conceivable cryptocurrency, as well as FIAT currencies like the Euro or the US Dollar.The official 1irstGold ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1irstGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

