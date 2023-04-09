2,219 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Columbia Advisory Partners LLC

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,328,000. Optas LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Several research firms recently commented on RTX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

NYSE RTX traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.21. 3,430,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,757,919. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

