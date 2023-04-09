26,637 Shares in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Acquired by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. GitLab comprises about 0.5% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,718,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,338,000 after acquiring an additional 611,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.40 on Friday. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $70.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.59 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on GitLab from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. FBN Securities began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.88.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $134,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 851,598 shares in the company, valued at $29,371,615.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

