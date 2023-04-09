36,948 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 217.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,338,000 after buying an additional 629,680 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 42,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in AT&T by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 21,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in AT&T by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,595,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,250,000 after purchasing an additional 90,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.41. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $140.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

