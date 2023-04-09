401,339 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC

Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 401,339 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,607,000. Intel makes up about 4.8% of Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Stock Down 0.1 %

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $32.81 on Friday. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $135.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Recommended Stories

