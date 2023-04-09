55,908 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Purchased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 2.0% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 186,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $49.05. 1,388,044 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.68. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

