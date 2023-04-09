72,074 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Acquired by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 72,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000. Marathon Oil comprises 1.1% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $321,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 218,505 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Citigroup raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NYSE:MRO opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Stories

