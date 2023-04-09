7,850 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Chapin Davis Inc.

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,911,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,206,785,000 after purchasing an additional 604,269 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,161,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,418,052,000 after buying an additional 799,376 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,225,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,175,481,000 after buying an additional 423,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,538,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $622,926,000 after buying an additional 208,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,984,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,950,000 after acquiring an additional 134,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.88 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $67.13 and a 12 month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.31.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $304,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total value of $304,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,425.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,546 shares of company stock worth $8,461,484 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.58.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

