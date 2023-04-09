ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.92 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded up 44.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded up 84.8% against the dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $4,849.32 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002015 USD and is up 3.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,339.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

