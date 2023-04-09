Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Rating Increased to Buy at Edward Jones

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $281.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.66 and its 200 day moving average is $274.20. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $344.81. The stock has a market cap of $178.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.25%.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,686,265.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 6.3% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 225,943 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

