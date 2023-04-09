Account Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Account Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. ASML makes up approximately 7.6% of Account Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,693,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,949,619,000 after acquiring an additional 98,176 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 63.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,159,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $481,596,000 after purchasing an additional 450,586 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 0.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $336,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 792,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,038,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ASML by 14.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after buying an additional 91,082 shares during the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Barclays assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $688.92.

ASML opened at $657.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $646.46 and a 200 day moving average of $577.80. The stock has a market cap of $259.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52-week low of $363.15 and a 52-week high of $698.59.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 74.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.53%.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

