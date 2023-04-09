Account Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Account Management LLC reduced its stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. PJT Partners makes up 0.3% of Account Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Account Management LLC’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter valued at $73,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PJT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PJT Partners Price Performance

In other PJT Partners news, CFO Helen T. Meates sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total value of $2,396,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,813,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $72.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.37 and a 1 year high of $83.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.25.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $279.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.00 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 20.24%. Equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 28.49%.

PJT Partners Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

