Achain Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Achain has a market cap of $1.38 million and $188,210.10 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One Achain coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Achain alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000237 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004881 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004030 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002940 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Achain

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.